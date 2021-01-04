Nike Factory Store offering these color of the year sneakers at 40% off

PANTONE calls them “Ultimate Gray” and “Illuminating”, though you and I might call them “gray” and “yellow.”

Whatever name you want to call them, they’re the two colors of the year, as named by the Pantone Color Institute, a design consultancy firm that styles itself as the world’s leading color expert.

Nike Factory Store is offering select silhouettes in these colors (or close to these colors) at discounts that start at 40% off.

A Nike Air Max 1 LX Spray paint — a women’s size shoe, dusted with a spray of brilliant gold — is now just P3,995 from P6,745.

So is the gray knit Nike Epic Phantom React, just P4,495 from P7,645.

Discounts for other pairs climb even higher. The textured gray Nike Metcon Flyknit 3 is down 45 percent to P4,195, while a Nike Air Vapormax 2019 ‘Canyon Gold’ is half off to just P4,695.

If you want to know why Gray and Yellow are the colors of the year, here’s Pantone’s explanation:

“The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude,” said the Institute’s executive director eatrice Eiseman. “Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope.”

Resilience and hope… and some really good shoe deals. Thanks, 2021 colors of the year!

NFS PH can be found in SLEX Mamplasan, NLEX Pampanga, Paseo de Santa Rosa in Laguna, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde in Cebu, XentroMall in Antipolo, as well as Savano Park in San Jose del Monte and The Cabanas Mall in Malolos.

