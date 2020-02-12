This outlet store is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on all Nike running shoes

NO need to stay single this February — at least when it comes to Nike running shoes.

The Nike Factory store outlets along NLEX, SLEX, Laguna, and Cebu are offering a six-day deal on Nike Running footwear, including the head-turning knitted Odyssey React 2 Flyknit.

There is, however, one catch. You'll need to sign up for the Nike Factory Store mailing list to activate the deal. (Here's the link to the sign-up page.) Then, of course, you'll have to head out to one of their four branches; here's a list of all the addresses.

The deal also applies to Nike Running apparel.

The deal will run from today to February 17. It joins another big February buy-one-take-deal: Urban Athletics is offering the first 20 couples who enter their Greenbelt branch a chance to snap up two pairs of kicks for the price of one.