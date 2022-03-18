Disability-friendly Nike basketball shoes are 50% off in Nike Factory Store sale

IN 2019, Nike released the Nike Air Zoom UNVRS FlyEase that featured a new way to put on and take off your shoes. Magnets built along the heel and the sole allow you to flip the heel down and slip onto the shoes easily, and use the midfoot strap (reinforced by FlyWire cables) to lock your feet in place.

The unisex shoe was developed thanks to insights from the sister of Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne. Lizzie Delle Donne suffers from cerebral palsy, and is both deaf and blind.

As the first basketball shoe to be developed from the ground up using the FlyEase system, it also features a full-length Air Zoom unit for cushioning, while the Flyknit pattern provides breathability.

At the ongoing Nike Factory Store “March Madness” sale, the Air Zoom UNVRS FlyEase is now just P3,995 — 50 percent off its original price of P8,095.

Nike Air Zoom UNVRS FlyEase, P3,995 (sale price at NFS PH)





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The ongoing sale in the popular outlet store promises discounts of up to 70 percent off in select Nike pieces. It is ongoing now at NFS Drive & Dine in Valenzuela, Cebu, NLEX, SLEX, and Paseo de Santa Rosa in Laguna.

Check out some of their other promoted sale items.

Nike shoes, apparel on sale at Nike Factory Store March Madness sale

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.