Nike Factory Store is back at it again with buy-one-take-one sale

Missed out on Nike Factory Store's first buy-one-take-one sale last month?

Don't worry. They're back with another.

Running from today, March 9, all the way to March 13, the March Madness sale offers a doubleheader on all your Nike purchases. Yes, this applies to apparel as well.

Here's how it works if you don't want to buy two identical pairs. If you want to buy two items, you just need to pay the price of the more expensive shoe or item to score both.

On Instagram, NFS has posted a trio of some of their offerings: Nike Court Majestic Leather (P2,595), Nike Air May 1 SE (P6,745), and the Nike Cortez Leather (P4,195).

Just remember that some terms and conditions apply. Crucially, that means you'll need to sign up for their mailing list (click here). Read the other terms and conditions here.

Nike Factory Store is an outlet store with branches along NLEX and SLEX, as well as in Santa Rosa and Cebu. Click here for the exact addresses.