Nike’s first sustainable performance shoe drops on March 1, will go for P7,795

ANTHONY Davis gave us the first glimpse of the Nike Cosmic Unity way back at the end of January.

Now, it’s finally real, and it’s finally here, as Nike PH has just announced that the Swoosh’s first sustainable shoe is dropping in shore shelves on March 1. (If you’re a Nike Park member, you get early access dibs today.)

So what is Cosmic Unity? Behind the trippy name, it’s the first performance shoe under Nike’s Move to Zero initiative, which is the brand’s big push into zero waste and a zero carbon footprint. It is made of at least 25 percent recycled content by weight. For responsiveness and bounce, it’s got a Zoom Air Strobel Unit.

The shoe, Nike said in a statement, “was designed for players who love the sport and who believe in its culture-bending power — and that includes helping to shape a more sustainable future for the world.”

Added Ross Klein, senior creative director for performance footwear: “Can a product that makes the world better also make an athlete better? We wanted to create a synergy between making the world better by what we do, but also leave an impact for athletes so that they can perform at a higher level.”

Check out more pics of the shoe here:

On its March 1 drop, you’ll only be able to find the shoe in Nike Park UP Town Center, Ayala Malls Cebu, Alabang Town Center, SM Ermita, SM Fairview, Robinsons Galleria, Glorietta, SM Mall of Asia, The Fort, CDO Limketkai Center, North Triangle, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and Podium.

It will retail for P7,795.