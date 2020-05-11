Active Lifestyle

Tenorio and Co. want you to get fit at home with Nike Community Workouts

by Karlo Sacamos
2 hours ago
PHOTO: @la_tenorio on Instagram

GET fit at home with the help of some of your favorite athletes as the Nike Community Workouts continue this week.

PBA stars LA Tenorio and Jeron Teng, college standouts SJ Belangel and Aljun Melecio, and lovely national taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez demonstrate various workouts as they go live on their respective Instagram accounts.

Tenorio actually got the ball rolling on Monday night as the Ginebra star hosted an endurance workout with Nike + Run Club coach and doctor Ian Banzon.

Teng (@jeronalvinteng) and Melecio (@aljunjaymelecio) are up next with explosive exercises on Wednesday at 6:34 p.m.

Get a full-body workout courtesy of Belangel (@sjbelangel) and fitness coach Jose Gemora (@josegemora) on Thursday at the same time.

    Saving the best for last, Lopez (@pauweenie) hosts an NTC community workout alongside global master trainer Betina Gozo (@betinagozo) on Friday at 10:34 a.m.

    So tune in and get fit.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
