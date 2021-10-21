Nike just opened its biggest, most female-centric store in Glorietta

FOR 21 years, Nike has called Glorietta home.

Their retail store in the mall, located at the heart of the Makati business district, was one of the sports giant's first-ever branches in the Philippines.

So when it came for the Swoosh to do a retail revamp, this particular location was high on their list.

In the works for the past three years, this 823-square meter store (its biggest yet) officially opened its doors to the public on Thursday.

The huge LCD wall in the facade is only the beginning of surprise.

So, here's what to expect, without spoiling all the fun!

Nike's largest retail store yet is designed especially for its "HER" (women) and "KIDS" categories. It also has a renewed focus on utilizing store setup to promote fitness.

Upon entry, a big women's section welcomes shoppers, with a wide variety of products from sports, lifestyle, and leisure.

Not only that, they also offer unique services for women.

Women's First Hour allows ladies to enjoy a one-on-one consultation and styling with Nike for one to two hours. Meanwhile, Tight-Styling is personalized assistance provided to women shoppers to help them choose the best activewear for their body type and and sport. Lastly, the Swoosh offers Style My Squad — which is a group-styling service.

This way, Nike strengthens its advocacy in promoting female engagement in the ever-male-dominated field of sports.

"From a business standpoint, women is our biggest growth driver. In 2021, female empowerment should already be part of the norm," Jino Ferrer, Nike PH country marketing manager, told SPIN Life.

He continued: "The intext is for us to continue giving women the platform to use sports as their means to get recognition."

Beyond the store's female-focused advocacy, this new Glorietta brand is also interactive.

There's a functional treadmill inside the store that is for free use of customers who wish to get the perfect running gear for themselves.

"It's an innovated service for running products, cause we increased our focus when it comes to running footwear," Ferrer shared.

A typical NIke store only has two-door fitting rooms, but this one goes above and beyond, allocating separate sections for men's and women's, with four spacious rooms each. There's even a PWD changing room.

The floor of the fitting rooms is also made up of recycled footwear.

"This store is designed in such way that once you get in there, the creative spaces will inspire you to really get active," Ferrer added.

It is also a pickup point for Nike Park Access purchases, an exclusive online store membership service by Nike.

Gilas Women and National University star Camille Clarin, a Nike athlete, shared that the store concept was a big boost for women.

"It’s amazing, I always shop in the men’s section, so, to finally have a store that prioritizes women, its just so awesome. Here, it's not just one rack for women, there's a whole section," she shared.

