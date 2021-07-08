Everything you need to know about the Nike app, launching in the PH this week

THE SWOOSH — straight to your phone.

The official Nike app will be launching this week in the Philippines and other Asian markets, giving Swoosh fans a new official entry point to the brand beyond the stores and the official site.

Beyond the other Swoosh apps currently out in the Philippines now — Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club — the Nike app will give its users a digital gateway to its latest products. It will also serve as another spoke in the hub of your Nike membership.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nike app.





When will it launch?

It’s available today, on both the App Store and Google Play. In addition, if you download the app between now and July 22, you’ll get 10 percent off the first purchase you do inside it.

The app was launched on Thursday in Singapore, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines, making it accessible to consumers who would like to shop the best that Nike can give.

Will the Nike app in Philippines make it easier for me to cop sneakers?

Hmmm! A good question. In the Philippines, the company is only launching the Nike app, and not the famous SNKRS app, the cause of so much agony and ecstasy of so many sneakerheads around the world.

To answer this question, we volley this over to Nike’s official guidance on the matter:

“SNKRS Web is the best way to stay up to date with coveted sneaker drops or be notified on the official public launch of new footwear drops. Having the Nike App and visiting SNKRS Web is the best way to ensure you have access to highly coveted sneaker drops,” it said.

What can you get inside the app?

It will give you personalized access to “everything you want from Nike” in one place. That includes products, events, a personal shop, plus content on style and sports.You can also track all the activity within your Nike membership, allowing you to keep an eye on everything you’ve purchased, your current orders, and even return items.

In addition, you can also book your spot for Nike’s special events. The app will also offer “sport and style tips” for your cops.

Oh, and because it’s Nike’s official app, you’re assured of safe and secure checkout for your payments.

Oh, Nike has a membership? How much is it?

It’s actually free. All you need to do is to sign up, and it will work across Nike’s assets — Nike.com, the Nike apps, Nike stores.

Back to the app. So, why should you get it?

You might ask: What’s the advantage of getting the app if I can just shop in actual stores or on Nike.com/ph or the SNKRS site or partners like Lazada?

Well, first, app users who are also Nike members will get exclusive access to drops you can access only within the app. Nike promises key drops every Friday.

You’ll also get member rewards through an in-app “Member Wallet.” These rewards include promotions and access to events.

Finally, users will also be just one touch away from Swoosh’s content — “stories, guidance, and other inspirational content”, as a Nike statement says.





I already own the Nike Run Club and the Nike Training Club app. Will these work in any way with the Nike app in Philippines?

Nike says that completing the weekly challenges on Run Club and Training Club will score you keys to a digital “Champions Locker” on the Nike app. The company describes this as an exclusive unlock with “members-only access to product and content within the app.”

Why is Nike launching it in the Philippines now?

In an e-commerce statistics report, 70 percent of users in Southeast Asia are now online. The Nike app can encourage these users to shop their products with just a tap.

According to Sanjay Gangopadhyay, VP of Nike Southeast Asia & India: “The launch of the Nike App marks a critical expansion of Nike’s digital ecosystem in SEA&I,” adding that the app encourages their members in the region to inspire and equip them to move.

What exclusives can Pinoy fans expect when they log into the app this week?

For starters, Nike members using the app will get early access to the Space Jam-themed Nike line as early as this week.

As we mentioned, you’ll also get 10 percent off your first app purchase.

