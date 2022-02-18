Nike also debuts upcoming LeBron 19 ‘Chosen 1’ in Roblox form

LEBRON James is heading to Roblox.

Late last year, Nike announced that it would be joining the metaverse via the popular Roblox platform, which allows users to create their own virtual spaces and worlds. The sportswear giant set up its own “Nikeland” 3D space, and today, Lakers superstar LeBron James is entering the metaverse with a Nikeland detour.

James will be teaching users how to hoops via a series of interactive minigames. On his feet are Roblox versions of the upcoming LeBron 19 “Chosen 1”.

While the Roblox version shows off the pair's bright gold lace strap, the midsole speckling, and the solid gray upper, we're curious if it will also show what's underneath the rub-away layer: wild, colorful graphics that pay tribute to the 18-time All-Star’s career.

LeBron 19 "Chosen 1", Price TBA

Nike unveiled the colorway right before the All-Star Weekend, when James (who captains the West All-Stars) will be going back home to his old Cleveland stomping grounds.

Nikeland on Roblox is not the Swoosh's only metaverse play. In December 2021, it announced its purchase of RTFKT, a studio that creates virtual sneakers as NFTs.

