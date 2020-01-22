Kick Drop: Nike Adapt BB 2.0 is more than just a power-lacing pair

Who better debut the yet-to-be-released Nike Adapt BB 2.0 than Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant?

The Memphis Grizzlies may have lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, 126-116, but the No. 2 pick has averaged 19.3 points, nine assists, and five rebounds while leading his team to a seven-game winning streak. It seems only fitting that Ja was tapped to promote the upcoming pair.

Continue reading below ↓

When Nike first introduced the Adapt BB last year, the power-lacing feature was met with mixed reactions. The follow-up to the self-lacing shoe is more than a glorified upgrade, though, based on its initial details.





Continue reading below ↓

For one, designers integrated the Air Zoom Turbo setup for highly responsive cushioning, without disrupting the Adapt tech midfoot. A molded heel on top of the midsole allows for more support by securing the ankle.

The better fit and a more adaptive lacing system is possible with the versatile thermoplastic polyurethane material. A bigger Swoosh also carries pixelated textures, which represent its performance and aesthetic thrust (as you can see in the CG-heavy drop teaser).

Expect Ja to continue his ascension to superstardom in the power-lacing pair.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 drops February 16