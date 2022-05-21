What to expect inside the largest Nike store in Southeast Asia

NOW at 14,000 sq. ft., the Nike Park in Bonifacio High Street just got even bigger... and better.

The two-floor building houses a wide range of sports and lifestyle items for men, women, and kids, and, by area, it's now the largest store for the Swoosh in the entire Southeast Asia.

After 15 years at the heart of Bonifacio Global City, this Nike Fort store began its revamp earlier this year, and is now set to open for the public this weekend, May 21.

From basketball, running, training, and yoga, to style, youth, and culture, Nike Fort offers not just active wear but also an immersive in-store experience divided into different sections.

The Experience Studio at Nike Fort





Upon entry, a recreational space offers a basketball ring and a wooden floor at the lefthand side of the store. Basketballs and other equipment are free to use within. Occasionally, there will also be group fitness sessions that members can book prior to their visit.

City Replay Zone





Comprised of two sections, the Service-Customise area and the Silk Screen area, this second-floor space brings an assortment of hyperlocal products available for the customization of tees, totes, caps, and shoes.

The designs are also pre-made by Nike By You designers, who sourced and partnered with various local artists.

The whole customization process can also be viewed by the consumers as it's done on the spot with their in-shop machines.

Sports Hub

This in-store concierge service helps shoppers find opportunities to participate in sports in the city, and links them up with styling services. Consumers can book a hourlong one-to-one session with stylists to help them mix and match the perfect apparel and footwear.

Mural Wall





Celebrating art and the sports-loving Pinoy culture, Nike by You artist, Anjo 'Bitto' Bolarda, created a two-floor mural at the building interface at back of the store with the theme "Make sport a daily habit."

Fun facts: Nike Fort is the only local branch that houses a Nike SB collection.

Apart from running shoes, it also displays lifestyle kicks from Air Maxs to Dunks.

Nike is looking to expand its collection even more, and is slated to add golf and tennis sections ⁠— the first for any Nike store in the country ⁠— by the third quarter of 2022.

Nike Fort is located at B3, 9th Avenue, Bonifacio High Stree, BGC.

