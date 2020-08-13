New Kobe V Protros will drop for this year’s Kobe Week

OFFICIALS in Orange County, California — where Kobe lived before he perished in a fatal helicopter accident in January — have voted to officially celebrate Kobe Day in their community this year. When will it be? Why, 8/24, of course.

That’s one day after Kobe’s birthday of August 23.

Which all goes to say that two Sundays from now will kick off a week of tremendous significance for fans of the late NBA superstar.

To commemorate the legacy of Bryant, Nike has announced a whole slew of Protros — modernized re-releases of classic Kobe kicks — from August 23 onwards.

In a statement, it said: “During Mamba Week, Nike will champion Kobe’s legacy and the Mamba Mentality that so fittingly represents the athlete and the man through three key efforts: providing a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, amplifying Kobe’s message through the Mamba League, and extending Kobe’s legacy of inspiration and innovation through select Kobe products.”

Continue reading below ↓

These "select products" include a three pack of Nike Zoom Kobe Vs in ‘Big Stage,’ ‘EYBL,’ and ‘Lakers’ colorways.

Take a look.

Lakers

PHOTO: Nike

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Big Stage

PHOTO: Nike



Continue reading below ↓

EYBL

PHOTO: Nike



The Kobe 5 was initially released in 2010. The popular Joker-inspired ‘Chaos’ colorway for the Kobe 5 Protro dropped last January.

Recently, Nike also teased two alternate ‘Bruce Lee’ colorways for the platform.

Sneakerhead SoleByJC also leaked first looks at a new Undefeated x Kobe 5 Protro collab, dubbed the ‘Hall of Fame.’ It will sport a gold colorway with purple gradients, and will be released as part of another three-pack in the fall season. Check out the pics below. (Can you spot the upside down Kobe logo?)

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Instagram/SolebyJC

PHOTO: Instagram/SolebyJC

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.