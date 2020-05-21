'New normal' shoe sale alert: adidas Ultraboosts, Nike Air Max Zero

IN an encouraging sign that traces of the ‘old normal’ are coming back, shoe sales are starting to make a reappearance.

Today, Sports Central has announced deals on three of adidas’ most wanted running shoes: the UltraBoost 20, the UltraBoost 19, and the UltraBoost PB.

The UltraBoost 19 is at P5,580, a 40 percent reduction from its original price of P9,300.

As newer models, the UltraBoost PB and 20 get more modest discounts: 18 percent and 10 percent, respectively. The PB is now just P7,600, while the 20s will go for P8,550.

So how will these sales work in the new normal? Well, for now, Sports Central says it’s only available at adidas Mall of Asia. If you live in the area, they can deliver it to you. But you can also click on this order and pickup form.

Meanwhile, Nike Factory Store — whose stores are now open, with social distancing protocols in place — is offering its first shoe sale since ECQ. The pristine, minimalist Nike Air Max Zero is now just P5,395 (from its original price of P6,745).

Nike Factory Store has four branches: SLEX Mamplasan, NLEX Pampanga, Paseo de Sta. Rosa in Laguna, and Pueblo Verde in Cebu.

