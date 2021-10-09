Health And Fitness

New multi-purpose sports facility rises in Valenzuela City

by Gerry Ramos
Just now
Wes Arena Valenzuela, multi-purpose sports facility, basketball court, boxing gym, table tennis, chess

VALENZUELA City unveiled its first ever multi-purpose gymnasium.

WES Arena in Valenzuela

The Wellness Entertainment Sports (WES) Arena was formally launched Oct. 7 in Barangay Punturin, Valenzuela through the initiatives of first district congressman Wes Gatchalian.

The facility sits at a 1.2-hectare lot which houses not only a two-court basketball floor, dugouts, volleyball court, badminton court, boxing ring, chess area, billiards and darts hall, among others.

Wes Arena Valenzuela darts hall

    Senator and vice presidential candidate Bong Go led the guests of honor that graced the opening ceremony also attended by Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, vaccination czar Carlito Galvez, Gatchalian’s brother Senator Win Gatchalian and Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian.

    PBA great Gerry Esplana serves as sports director of the venue that took more than two years to complete due to COVID-19 pandemic.

    Wes Arena Valenzuela, facade, Efren Bata Reyes signature

