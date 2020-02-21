Sneaker Spotting

Looking for new Converse kicks? These Chuck Taylors are up to 50% off for one day only

by spin.ph staff
5 hours ago
PHOTO: Converse

ON February 21, the Converse kicks of your dreams could be yours, at half the price you'd usually pay.

Lazada's LazMall is holding a "Super Brand Day", where discounts of their drops can go as high as 50% off. They're throwing in some free gifts, too, when you check out some select items.

The immortal hi-top Chuck Taylor All Star II, for example, is down to P1,995 from P3,990.

Even the bold Converse ERX 260 gets a 40 percent price cut, going down to just P4,554.

Plus, even if you get an item that's not on discount (like the very classy Jack Purcells), shipping is free.

Tap here to go to the Converse LazMall page.

PHOTO: Converse

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
