Looking for new Converse kicks? These Chuck Taylors are up to 50% off for one day only

ON February 21, the Converse kicks of your dreams could be yours, at half the price you'd usually pay.
Lazada's LazMall is holding a "Super Brand Day", where discounts of their drops can go as high as 50% off. They're throwing in some free gifts, too, when you check out some select items.
The immortal hi-top Chuck Taylor All Star II, for example, is down to P1,995 from P3,990.
Even the bold Converse ERX 260 gets a 40 percent price cut, going down to just P4,554.
Plus, even if you get an item that's not on discount (like the very classy Jack Purcells), shipping is free.
