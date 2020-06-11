New Balance comes up with its most functional, stylish face mask yet

A lot of the face masks out there tend to be the same. If you don't have the disposable surgical mask, then chances are you've got the cloth face mask.

Both kinds work in times of need, but the World Health Organization says fabric masks need at least three layers to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Each layer has its own purpose. Ideally, the inside layer should absorb, the middle layer should act as a filter, and the outer layer should be non-absorbent.

New Balance has followed through an early announcement that it was working with industrial engineers and designers to come up with a better design for a face mask. It's got the three-layer system down to a pat and it doesn't hurt that it looks cool, too.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Along with having several designers involved, New Balance's take on the face mask-the NB Face Mask V3-was developed with various medical institutions.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The result is a mask that offers three-layer protection in the form of polyester, suede polyester fabric, a polyurethane filtration foam, and nylon tricot. It's also extremely lightweight, breathable, and machine washable. Other than these details, it's your standard face mask with a moldable nose piece and ear loops.

Photo by NEW BALANCE.

NB Face Mask V3 (3 Pack)

New Balance

newbalance.com

$24.99

BUY

Continue reading below ↓

This story originally appeared on Esquiremag.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors