ON the day Kobe Bryant died in a chopper crash, NBA players paid tribute to one of basketball's greatest players the best way they know how:

With their kicks. Look:

PHOTO: AP



Kyle Lowry

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Kelly Oubre Jr

PHOTO: AP

Josh Hart

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓

Montrezl Harrell





PHOTO: AP

Jaxson Hayes

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓

Trae Young

PHOTO: AP

Franck Jackson

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Austin Rivers