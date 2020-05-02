Style

Sport your favorite team's colors with these NBA-themed face masks

by spin.ph staff
7 hours ago
PHOTO: @focousa | Instagram

STAY safe in style.

The NBA Store and Foco USA released NBA-themed face masks to raise funds for charitable organizations active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All NBA proceeds from the sale of licensed face coverings will be donated to @feedingamerica and @secondharvestca,” captioned the pro league's official retailer on Instagram.

These team facemasks have a base price of $14.99 (around P758) each for the basic colors and could cost up to $24.99 (around P1,264) for more colorful and detailed designs of NBA teams.

All present NBA teams such as Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, etc. are featured. You can check out the listings here.

For a large part of the pandemic, the United States has resisted wearing facemasks, as they are not as culturally accepted as they are here in Asia. "[I]n the U.S., wearing a face mask when healthy has become discouraged to the point of becoming socially unacceptable," wrote Time's Hillary Leung back in mid-March.

However, that stigma has changed as their coronavirus counts (and death toll) rise.

National Football League and National Hockey League themed masks are also being sold at the Foco USA.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
