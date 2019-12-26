NBA Christmas Day 2019 turned out to be the perfect gift for a basketball fan, with huge upsets being the recurring theme in game results.
The Celtics spoiled the holidays in Toronto for the defending champions, 118-102. Joel Embiid and the Sixers defended homecourt against the reigning Most Valuable Player and the No. 1 team in the league, 121-109.
The Golden State reserves outclassed the reloaded Rockets, 116-104. The Clippers were the better squad than the Lakers, 111-106, especially when it mattered the most. The West's second-worst Pelicans then shocked the second-best Nuggets, 112-100, in the last yuletide game of the year.
If there's there something, though, that was rather expected, it was the slew of sick kicks that hit the hardwood this Christmas Day. Check these pairs out: