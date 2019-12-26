NBA Christmas Day 2019 turned out to be the perfect gift for a basketball fan, with huge upsets being the recurring theme in game results.

The Celtics spoiled the holidays in Toronto for the defending champions, 118-102. Joel Embiid and the Sixers defended homecourt against the reigning Most Valuable Player and the No. 1 team in the league, 121-109.

The Golden State reserves outclassed the reloaded Rockets, 116-104. The Clippers were the better squad than the Lakers, 111-106, especially when it mattered the most. The West's second-worst Pelicans then shocked the second-best Nuggets, 112-100, in the last yuletide game of the year.

If there's there something, though, that was rather expected, it was the slew of sick kicks that hit the hardwood this Christmas Day. Check these pairs out:

Jaylen Brown - adidas Dame 6

Kyle Lowry - adidas Pro Model 2G

Fred VanVleet - AND1 Attack 2.0

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Nike Zoom Freak 1 'SoulGlo'

Jayson Tatum - Air Jordan XXXIV 'Wrapping Paper' PE

Tobias Harris - Nike Kobe VII Supreme Christmas Day 'Leopard'

PJ Tucker - Air Jordan 4 'Wahlburgers'

Nike KD12 'Aunt Pearl'

Paul George - Nike PG3

Lou Williams - PEAK Underground

Anthony Davis - Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Chaos'

Montrezl Harrell - KITH x Nike LeBron 15 'King's Crown'

LeBron James - Nike LeBron 17 'More Than An Athlete'

Nike LeBron 7 'China Moon'