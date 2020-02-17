The only thing better than the NBA All-Star Game were the sneakers

It's only fitting that NBA stars strutted their stuff in the biggest exhibition match of the basketball calendar.
Team LeBron narrowly escaped Team Giannis, 157-155, after being down by nine points at the end of the third quarter. Anthony Davis made the winning free throw, but Kawhi Leonard was named the first-ever Kobe Bryant MVP.
Check out the game highlights:
Both All-Star squads showed out not only in a hard-fought final period, but also through their players' respective shoe games.
Jayson Tatum - DIOR x Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan XXX4
6 pts, 3 ast, 3 stl
Chris Paul - Jordan CP3.XII
23 pts, 7 3pt, 6 ast
Luka Doncic - Air Jordan XXX4 'Cement' Low
8 pts, 4 ast
Jimmy Butler - Nike PG 4 'Gatorade' ASW
4 pts, 2 stl
Khris Middleton - Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Bred'
5 pts, 2 ast
Trae Young - adidas N3xt L3v3l 2 'Ice Trae'
10 pts, 10 ast
Anthony Davis - Nike Kobe 5 Protro
20 pts, 9 reb, 3 stl, 3 blk
Bam Adebayo - Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
8 pts, 2 reb
Donovan Mitchell - adidas D.O.N Issue #1
7 pts, 5 reb 4 ast, 2 stl
Kawhi Leonard - New Balance KAWHI
30 pts, 8 3pt, 7 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl
LeBron James - Nike LeBron 17 'Monstars'
23 pts, 6 ast, 5 reb, 2 blk