The only thing better than the NBA All-Star Game were the sneakers

It's only fitting that NBA stars strutted their stuff in the biggest exhibition match of the basketball calendar.

Team LeBron narrowly escaped Team Giannis, 157-155, after being down by nine points at the end of the third quarter. Anthony Davis made the winning free throw, but Kawhi Leonard was named the first-ever Kobe Bryant MVP.

Check out the game highlights:

Both All-Star squads showed out not only in a hard-fought final period, but also through their players' respective shoe games.

Jayson Tatum - DIOR x Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan XXX4

6 pts, 3 ast, 3 stl

Chris Paul - Jordan CP3.XII

23 pts, 7 3pt, 6 ast

Luka Doncic - Air Jordan XXX4 'Cement' Low

8 pts, 4 ast

Jimmy Butler - Nike PG 4 'Gatorade' ASW

4 pts, 2 stl

Khris Middleton - Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Bred'

5 pts, 2 ast

Trae Young - adidas N3xt L3v3l 2 'Ice Trae'

10 pts, 10 ast

Anthony Davis - Nike Kobe 5 Protro

20 pts, 9 reb, 3 stl, 3 blk

Bam Adebayo - Nike Kobe A.D. Mid

8 pts, 2 reb

Donovan Mitchell - adidas D.O.N Issue #1

7 pts, 5 reb 4 ast, 2 stl

Kawhi Leonard - New Balance KAWHI

30 pts, 8 3pt, 7 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl

LeBron James - Nike LeBron 17 'Monstars'

23 pts, 6 ast, 5 reb, 2 blk