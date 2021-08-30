All the National Heroes’ Day sneaker sales you need to know

SALUTE to all the heroes who’ve fought for the Philippines’ freedom!

National Heroes’ Day is also a day for you to salute your own heroism, and give yourself a long weekend break. And if you need a little retail therapy as part of your self-care routine, many of our favorite outlet stores are also rolling out deep discounts on their offerings.

Let’s take a look at all the Araw ng Mga Bayani sneaker sales!

Sneaker sales for National Heroes' Day

For Toby’s Sports, the holiday coincides with their anniversary. To celebrate, its offering these adidas basketball kicks (and many other items) at big discounts. The Harden Vol. 5 is now just P4,200 from its original P7,000, while the D.O.N. Issue 2 is now just P3,300.

NFS is offering up to 70 percent off in what it calls its “biggest sale of the season.” As of posting, it’s only revealed the Jordan Westbrook One Take PF, down 50 percent off to just P2,495. Keep it locked onto the NFS PH Instagram account to see more offerings in its Great Hero Sale, which begins today.

Rucker Outlet in Quezon City has had a clearance sale running since August 25. It will end tomorrow, August 31, so better act fast! It’s offering up to 70 percent off on Nike items. Great deals we’ve spotted include running shoe Odyssey React 2 Flyknit for just P2,495, and some very classy Nike polo shirts for below P500.

Forum Outlet Store — with branches in Subic and Marikina Riverbanks — is offering 40 percent off on basketball items until August 31. You can go to forumoutletstore.com to start checking out what’s on tap. It’s also offering the 2021 Nike Air Max Pre-Day (released just this year) for only P5,860.75.

