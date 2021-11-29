Active Lifestyle

LOOK: Kids celebrate National Bicycle Day with mall trail ride

by Jerome Ascano
1 Hour ago
National Bicycle Day, bike, kids
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

CHILDREN rode through the colorful arches at the Kiddie Bike Trail at SM City Taytay open parking in Rizal province on Sunday in time for the celebration of National Bicycle Day.

National Bicycle Day celebration

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the fourth Sunday of November of every year as “National Bicycle Day” in a bid to ensure ecological integrity and a clean and healthy environment.

See sights below.

National Bicycle Day, bike, kids

National Bicycle Day, bike, kids

National Bicycle Day, bike, kids

National Bicycle Day, bike, kids

National Bicycle Day, bike, kids

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

