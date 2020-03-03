NatGeo Run latest to be rescheduled due to coronavirus fears

The upcoming National Geographic Earth Day Run has been postponed to a later date this year.

On Tuesday, NatGeo Day Run and partner RunRio made the announcement through their Facebook pages "in light of the growing concerns around COVID-19." The event, which was originally scheduled for April 19 at the SM Mall of Asia Grounds, has been moved to September.

Continue reading below ↓

"The decision was made with the health and safety of participants, partners, beneficiaries and crews as the top priority," part of the statement read.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

According to its official bio, the collective running phenomena started in 2009, when "eco warriors (first) rose to the challenge of preserving the planet." Since then, the annual NatGeo Day Run has become one of the most-awaited and well-attended local running affairs.

Refunds are available for those who can't make it on the new date, which will be posted on social media as well as NatGeo Day Run and RunRio's channels.