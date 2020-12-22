Out of this world: NASA x Ultraboost 20 in stores now for P9,500

THE Three Stripes has teamed up with a collab partner like no other: space agency NASA.

Clad in an interstellar silver with a fiery solar stripe running along its midsole, the NASA x Ultraboost 20 decks adidas’ popular running shoe silhouette with a space-age sheen. The left tongue tag has the logo of Artemis, NASA’s ambitious program to return to the moon by 2024, while the right has what seems to be a stylized representation of the Greek moon goddess herself. More space agency branding can also be found on the insole.





You can check out the shoe in the online store by tapping here. In its official Viber community, the brand also said that the shoe will be available in “select adidas stores.” We have contacted brand reps for confirmation on availability.

In the online listings, we also spotted the blue and black colorways of the NASA x Ultraboost 20.

If you’re feeling a little bolder, the NASA x adidas ZX 2K is also available for P7,500. The cloud white version has an eye-catching orange gradient across the midsole and heel seams. There’s also a more subdued ‘core black’ version.





There's also the NASA NMD R1 Spectoo in astronaut colors.

Last year, adidas unveiled an unusual partnership with the US National Lab at the International Space Station to test the components of its Boost midsole in outer space.

