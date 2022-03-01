Muntinlupa opens Olympic-sized indoor aquatic center

RIGHT IN time for the 27th anniversary of Muntinlupa’s cityhood (and the declaration of Alert Level 1 across Metro Manila), the city inaugurated the Muntinlupa Aquatic Center.

It is an Olympic-sized pool that can host swimming and water polo competitions, as well as scuba diving sessions, water safety training, and other similar activities. Its bleachers can seat up to 1,200 people.

“Inaasahan [itong] maging training center ng mga atletang Muntinlupeño,” said a spokesperson for the Muntinlupa Public Information Office.

The inauguration was attended by Congressman Ruffy Biazon of the city’s lone district, as well as Mayor Jaime Fresnedi, who said in a speech, “Besides the benefits in sports, it will be a big help to the health of our residents. You do not need to go to Marikina or Biñan [Laguna] to avail of a facility like our Aquatic Center.”

The pool was designed by Don Causapin of the City Architect’s Office, and is located at Barangay Tunasan.

