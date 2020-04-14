LOOK: Remember these iconic sneakers from your favorite movies?

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, people are finding ways to cope with this new normal.

For visual artist Carlo Maala's art project during enhanced community quarantine, he decided to render a handful of the most iconic sneaker models from his personal favorite movies. Sole Academy even reposted his work on Instagram, in line with their Sneakers On Film series.

Continue reading below ↓

Maala shared that he was able to pull off the unique art style using Adobe Illustrator. He told SPIN Life, "Nag-research muna ko para malagyan ko ng personality each shoe, para hindi lang magmukhang usual sneaker illustration. ['Yung mga ginawan ko] mostly mga napanood ko na 'yung movies."

The result? A clean, bright look of the more recognizable pairs in the film history, such as The Bride's black and yellow Onitsukas, as well as Marty McFly's light-up Nikes.

Asked which among his sneaker depictions is closest to his heart, Maala replied, "Favorite ko 'yung Air Command Force, kasi nagkaroon ako niyan tapos mabigat siya. Kaya na-amaze ako na naipanglaro nila 'yun sa movie, ha ha! 'Yung Jordan 11 din ng Space Jam favorite ko kasi sobrang fan ako ng Looney Tunes, tapos 'yung erpats ko may collection ng Jordan dati."

How many of these models have you seen on the big screen?

Continue reading below ↓

Onitsuka Tiger Tai Chi LE in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

The Bride (played by Uma Thurman) — in matching bright trainers and jumpsuit — is out to seek revenge against a group of assassins.

Air Jordan XI in Space Jam (1996)

Continue reading below ↓

His Airness Michael Jordan breaks in the 11th shoe from his signature line to beat a bunch of aliens in a basketball game.

Nike Cortez in Forrest Gump (1994)

The titular character (Tom Hanks) runs for three years after being gifted the classic footwear and ghosted by the love of his life.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Nike Air Command Force in White Men Can't Jump (1992)

Billy Hoyle (Woody Harrelson) teamed up with Sidney Deane (Wesley Snipes) in the retro sillhouette to ball as streetball hustlers.

Nike MAG in Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Continue reading below ↓

In the time-traveling sequel, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) wears this self-lacing pair from the future.

adidas Rom Zissou in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

The eponymous oceanographer (Bill Murray) rocks the limited-edition white and blue sneaker inspired by Wes Anderson's cult film.