Why does Michael Jordan have yellow eyes in The Last Dance?'

BASKETBALL fans have learned a lot more about Michael Jordan after eight episodes of “The Last Dance.”

But there are some things that they still wonder about the GOAT while watching the hit documentary centered on the end of the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty in the 1998 NBA season.

One is the yellowish color of Jordan’s eyes during his interviews.

PHOTO: Netflix

Some fans have noticed and have taken to social media to express concern.

Koh Ewe of VICE thus sought a possible explanation from an ophthalmologist in Dr. Val Phua of Eagle Eye Centre in Singapore.

“(Jordan’s) eyes are slightly discoloured which may point to jaundice, but there seems to also be a slightly raised lesion on the eye, which can point to something local causing the discolouration like a pinguecula,” Dr. Phua observed.

Jaundice is a condition showing yellowish eyes that can be caused by a liver issue.

“Yellowish discolouration of the eyes may be more obvious in a dark-skinned individual compared with someone who is fair-skinned,” the eye doctor continued.

Dr. Phua, however, insisted that it’s hard to make an official diagnosis based only on Jordan’s appearance in the documentary.

Jordan has yet to address the issue.

Still, it’s something to be concerned about.

“Yellow eyes should not be ignored because they are a sign of something more going on. There is literally more than meets the eye,” Phua said. “Leaving eye conditions untreated includes compromise in vision and even blindness.”