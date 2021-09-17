A plant-based diet changed the game for Megan Young, Mikael Daez

WITHIN THE space of 24 hours, celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez have to juggle their showbiz careers, clock in with a few hours gaming and streaming, carve out some leisure time for themselves, and create content as vodcasters in their channel, #BehindRelationshipGoals.

The two have amassed quite a fanbase on social media, as they often post relatable and brutally honest content across various platforms.

In their channel, the two talk about anything under the sun: food, games, life advice, travel, the works.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Daez, who recently renewed his contract in GMA Network, shared that he and the beauty queen make sure to have time to enjoy despite maintaining a busy schedule.

But what fuels it all?

A simple change in diet.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

How Megan Young, Mikael Daez made the big change

"We made a major shift this year, from a meat-based to plant-based diet. We have observed an improvement in the energy level that we have, ever since," the 33-year-old actor told SPIN Life during a forum with various Summit Media editors.

"For instance, Megan, she usually takes a nap during the day. But when we switched, the energy level is super consistent, we didn't know that it was going to the be the effect for us," he continued.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aside from the big shift in their nutrition, he revealed that maintaining a fitness habit also helps them strike a balance.

"At 9 PM we sleep, then we wake up at 5 AM to work out early so we have the rest of the day for us," he said.

This allows them as well to make time for their avid interest in gaming and esports. Each of them hosts their own streaming channel. You may spot them loading up popular arena battler Mobile Legends, but their favorite game to play is Ragnarok.

Continue reading below ↓

"We play games two hours a day on an average. It's a good chunk of time, I guess," said Daez. "Games were a huge part of our lives, it's part of our world."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.