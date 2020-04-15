Mayor Kit’s Nike auction raises P132K; Travis Scott Lows buyer to re-auction kicks to help Cainta

LOOKS like Mayor Kit Nieto’s shoe auction for Cainta was off to a roaring start.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

In a Facebook post, Mayor Kit posted the results of the shoe auction for his Air Jordan 11 Breds, Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows, and custom Air Force 1s. The Travis Scotts went for P71,000; the AJ 11s, P35,000; and the Spider-Man customs, P26,000 — for a grand total of P132,000.

Continue reading below ↓

“Marami rami na rin akong mabibigyan ng SAC [social amelioration card] assistance. (Actually nag start na ko kahapon pa),” wrote Nieto.

As the most coveted pair in the bunch, the Travis Scott Lows naturally got the highest bids. Sneakerhead and PLDT vice president Carlo Ople was the winner, shelling out P71,000 — a handy 122 percent increase over Mayor Kit’s base price of P32,000.

On his Facebook page, Ople revealed why he “overbid” for the TS J1s.

Continue reading below ↓

“Para sa Cainta!” wrote Ople, who also runs a YouTube channel for sneakerheads. “100% of the 71,000 I will pay goes to Cainta residents that need help (kaya ako nag overbid kasi makakatulong).”

He revealed that he would also auction off the Travis Scott Lows today, April 15, in a three-hour flash auction that will start at 12 noon.

Continue reading below ↓

“Gusto ko DOBLEHIN yung amount,” Ople wrote. “100% of the proceeds from my auction, ibibigay ko na rin kasabay ng P71,000 kay Mayor para sa mga taga-Cainta na kailangan ng tulong.”

As promised, Mayor Kit will auction off a new trio of shoes today. He will continue to do so, he said, until either his shoe collection disappears or the quarantine does.