Mayor Kit Nieto auctioning off Air Jordans, custom Air Force 1 to help Cainta

CAINTA mayor Kit Nieto is pulling in all the resources to help out his community in the time of pandemic — including the insides of his shoe racks.

“Ang daming hindi nabigyan ng SAC form assistance sa atin,” he lamented on Facebook, “kasi 37,000+ yung allocation ng Cainta tas 320,000 ang tao sa atin. Wala naman tayong perang tulad ng Pasig na kayang tustusan yung mga hindi na cover ng DSWD program.”

He is presumably referring to Mayor Vico Sotto’s offer to use the city’s coffers to give cash assistance to families not listed in the DSWD social amelioration program.

To help raise funds for his constituents, Nieto is auctioning three sneakers from his shoe collection: an Air Jordan 11 Bred, an Air Jordan 1 Low Travis Scott, and a customized Air Force 1 which he said was given to him by Gilas Pilipinas rookie, former Ateneo Blue Eagle, and nephew Matt Nieto.

“Lahat size 11,” he said.

Bids will start at P13,000 for the Breds, P30,000 for the Travis Scott Lows, and P10,000 for the Spider-Man Air Force 1s.

He said: “Araw-araw hanggang matapos ang quarantine, mag-auction ako ng 3 pares hanggang maubos ang virus o maubos ang koleksyon ko.”