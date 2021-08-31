Style

Margielyn Didal launches streetwear collection with H&M

by Mark Villeza
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: H&M

GET READY to roam the streets with H&M’s new streetwear collection, done in partnership with no less than Tokyo 2020 Olympian Margielyn Didal.

The Cebuana skateboarder collaborated with international fashion brand H&M for The Skate Drop collection, with all pieces specially selected by the Pinay skateboarder herself.

Margielyn Didal x H&M

Among the highlights are Sesame Street graphic designs for both hoodies and graphic tees.

To complete the outfit is also skinny fit cargo joggers, regular fit cotton shorts, a cotton bucket hat, a flannel shirt and a jersey top, also exclusively selected by Didal.

You can shop for the items online here.

    A Sesame Street relaxed fit tee costs P799 each and is available in black and cream white while the Sesame Street hoodie costs P1,990 each, both available in black and yellow.

    The collection is both available on H&M's website or through H&M on Zalora.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
