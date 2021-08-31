Margielyn Didal launches streetwear collection with H&M

GET READY to roam the streets with H&M’s new streetwear collection, done in partnership with no less than Tokyo 2020 Olympian Margielyn Didal.

The Cebuana skateboarder collaborated with international fashion brand H&M for The Skate Drop collection, with all pieces specially selected by the Pinay skateboarder herself.





Among the highlights are Sesame Street graphic designs for both hoodies and graphic tees.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

To complete the outfit is also skinny fit cargo joggers, regular fit cotton shorts, a cotton bucket hat, a flannel shirt and a jersey top, also exclusively selected by Didal.

You can shop for the items online here.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

A Sesame Street relaxed fit tee costs P799 each and is available in black and cream white while the Sesame Street hoodie costs P1,990 each, both available in black and yellow.

Continue reading below ↓

The collection is both available on H&M's website or through H&M on Zalora.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.