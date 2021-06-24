‘Marc Pingris’ manga tee now available at Titan for P1,495

THERE’S NO better player to receive a manga-inspired tribute than a man they call the “Pinoy Sakuragi.” And now, the artwork will be available to buy via an official shirt.

Concept store Titan announced today that the Titan x Melvin Rodas ‘Marc Pingris’ Manga tee will be available in TITAN Fort for P1,495. It comes in two colors: black and white.

The artwork features a very Slam Dunk-looking rendition of Marc Pingris in a #15 jersey. On the t-shirt design are black and white sketches of key moments in the PBA veteran’s career, including that moment in the 2018 Philippine Cup semis when Pingris crumpled to the floor, clutching his leg in pain as he tore the ACL on his left knee.

It was only a month ago that Pingris announced his retirement after 16 years of playing in the league.

The artwork was created by Melvin Rodas, a.k.a. Sam Melvin, who specializes in creating hoops-inspired art.

"For a limited time, the special manga-inspired Marc Pingris artwork will be available at the TITAN Custom Bar,” said Titan.

Earlier this week, both Pingris and Titan posted videos and photos of the now-retired Hotshots star receiving a gift package, including a framed version of the artwork, as well as an actual manga cover version.

“Salamat sa pagmamahal,” Pingris wrote at the time. “[C]oming soon! [A]bang abang!”

Visitors who want to score the shirt must book an in-store schedule by tapping here. And while the t-shirt is nice, we have to ask: When can we buy that manga?

