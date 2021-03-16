Manila vice mayor rocks these custom Adidas Superstars

MANILA City Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna has found a creative way to showcase the locale's historical sights.

Lacuna had her pair of adidas Superstars painted with the portraits of Jones Bridge on the left, and the Bonifacio Shrine in Ermita on the right shoe.

Both locations were recently enhanced as part of the beautification projects of the local government, led by Mayor Isko Moreno.

Street lamps were installed in the Binondo bridge in late 2019, while the monument in Lawton has gone through a successive series of cleaning and repainting over the past years.

The heels of each shoe also feature more city landmarks. On the left is the Rizal Monument, while the right has an artwork of the famous clock tower of the City Hall.

Lacuna said on Instagram that it was one simple way to show appreciation to her hometown.

"Paying homage to my beloved city! Super love my customized rubbershoes," she said.

The vice mayor tapped the internet-famous local sneaker artist and cleaning service, JameSneaker Care, to design her pair.