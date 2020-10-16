Check out Magnolia rookie Aris Dionisio's custom bubble kicks

STRAIGHT out of the MPBL, rookie Aris Dionisio debuted the Magnolia Hotshots in the PBA All-Filipino Cup inside the Clark Bubble.

Alongside his defensive stops, the 25-year-old also contributed a promising eight points. He's been slotted as the starting forward of the Pambansang Manok.

But what's even more interesting about his first appearance on the court was his customized Nike Zoom Freak 1s, sporting the faces of his wife and son.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Aris Dionisio

PHOTO: Courtesy of Aris Dionisio

Dionisio revealed that through his customized versions of Giannis Antetokounmpo's first signature shoe, he will always keep to heart the reason behind his hustle.

"Nakaka-boost siya ng confidence kasi every time na nakikita ko 'yung shoes ko, naiisip ko na lagi ko pa rin silang kasama inside the bubble. And even in the game, lagi ko silang kasama whatever happens," he said to SPIN Life.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Aris Dionisio

PHOTO: Courtesy of Aris Dionisio

His Zoom Freak 1s feature Magnolia colors blue, yellow, red, and white, as well as his initials AD and jersey number on the heel. The faces of his wife and baby are painted at the sides.

The 6-foot-3 Bulacan-native shared that he had it customized even prior to the pandemic.

"With or without this pandemic ito talaga 'yung shoes na gusto ko for my first season. Mas na-appreciate ko pa ngayon sa bubble," he said.

The artist who designed them, TheBROcustom, said that the design Dionisio chose is also close to his heart. He even compared the PBA's bubble setup to the same heartbreak and hardship faced by an OFW.

"Inspiration niya sa buhay is wife and his kid, we all know players are gonna be away from their loved ones, I think this shoes will make Aris feel na di siya maho-home sick," the Canada-based shoe artist told SPIN Life.

He said that it took him just two days to finish the work before shipping the pair back to the Philippines.

He met Dionisio back in his MPBL days, and is grateful for the opportunity to deck out his kicks now that he's already in the PBA.

"Na-meet ko si Aris nun sa MPBL Canada Invasion. First impression mo pa lang alam mong simpleng tao siya. Tapos nung na-confirm na siya with Magnolia, nag-message na siya sa'kin to do his shoes. Sana marami pang players ang madi-discover sa MPBL," theBROcustom said.

