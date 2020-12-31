Looking for discounted Yeezys? This sneaker store’s got you

YEEZYS remain a hot-ticket item for sneakerheads in 2020. According to French publication Lyst and reseller site StockX, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Carbon was the seventh most successful pair of kicks this year, with over 15,000 pairs resold on the site within two weeks of its October launch.

This black knit-and-gumsole head-turner is one of the shoes posted on Sneaker Box Manila’s Instagram account. The Greenhills shoe store is currently running a sale on their extensive stock of Yeezys.

If you weren’t able to get first dibs on these rare shoes, here’s your chance to pick some up at massively reduced prices.

“Most Yeezys from P28,000 or P32,000 [are] down to P19,000 up,” the brand told SPIN Life in a message.

Other pics posted by the store include shots of the Boost 700 ‘Salt’ and the Europe exclusive 350 V2 ‘Tail Light.’

Even if you’re not a Yeezy fan, Sneaker Box Manila is also running another promotion. Buy any adidas NMD, adidas Ultra Boost, Nike Air Force, or Nike Air Jordan, and you can get the second one at 50 percent off.

Both sales — Yeezys and the Buy-One-Get-The-Second-For-Half — are ongoing, said the brand. “Will definitely extend to next year.”

Sneaker Box Manila is located at the ground floor of the Promenade Mall 3 in Greenhills. Always follow health protocols when shopping.