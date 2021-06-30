Big flex as Margielyn Didal gets inked with Olympic rings

TATTOOS can be effective markers of memories or milestones. Getting inked is one way to have a concrete reminder of life's highs and lows.

For Margielyn Didal, booking a ticket to Tokyo is probably one of her greatest feats in her young career.

So, she celebrated it with getting a little Olympic-themed ink.

A month prior to the Summer Games, the 22-year-old Filipina skateboarder got the newest addition to her tattoo collection; a colored portrait of the five Olympic rings on her arm.

She tagged Boots Brandon, a celebrated tattoo artist who also helped design her personal skate park.

She had first teased it in an Instagram poll she posted on Tuesday, where Didal asked her followers to guess her tattoo. On Wednesday, she had the big reveal.

The design also nods to our strange times. A stylized '2021' also appears under the rings, with the zero rendered like a SARS-CoV-2 virus capsule, and the '1' drawn to look like a syringe.

This new tat joins her existing ink — a tattoo on her arm that includes portraits of her parents and, of course, art of a skateboard.

In an article published by her sponsor Red Bull in May 2020, Didal had already teased her plans for the Olympic-themed tattoo.

"I still have space for the Olympic rings though. I’m going wait until 2021 and get that tattoo," she said in the interview.

A year and a month later, the Cebu native made good on her promise.

Didal is part of the (so far) 17-strong Filipino delegation to the global games. She qualified via world rankings, with an official announcement last June 10.

