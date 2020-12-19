LOOK: CJ Perez wears two just-announced Titan x Air Jordan collabs

THE long-rumored Jordan x Titan collaboration has finally been revealed. Sorry, make that plural: Manila’s premier sneaker shop has dropped not one, but TWO takes on Jumpman silhouettes.

Check out Terrafirma Dyip’s (and reigning PBA Rookie of the Year) CJ Perez rocking both the Air Jordan XXIII ‘Titan’ and the Air Jordan XXXV ‘Titan’ in this photoshoot posted by the brand.

Titan’s take on the 23s is a lightning bolt-filled number, an energetic callback to its logo. Meanwhile, its version of Jordan’s latest signature kicks combines a black and white colorway with a sizzling orange stripe on the radial Flightwire detail.

You can join an ongoing draw for an opportunity to buy the shoes. Tap here to register. Note: It’s only active until 11:30 a.m. today.

The shoe will officially release on December 23.