PS5 x PG 5: PlayStation reveals a new Nike collab

PS5 meets PG 5? It's got a nice ring to it.

Nike gives Paul George's fifth signature sneaker the PS5 treatment, decking out the PG 5 in the soothing, futuristic colors of the PlayStation 5. The blue accents on the shoe call to the mind its pulsing blue RGB lights, while the rest of the upper reflects the bone-white shell of the game console.

PlayStation and Nike jointly released a video to announce the release of the new pair. Watch it here:

According to Nike, they were designing the shoe even before official images of the PS5 were released. Sony Interactive was so secretive that they wouldn't even share sneak peeks of the upcoming console. Instead, art director Yujin Morisawa had to verbally describe the PS5's design to the Nike team, who were then given free reign to reinterpret it into the PG 5.

The shoe will release globally on May 14, with an SRP of $120, or around P5,750. Locally, the base PG 5 retails on Nike.com/ph for P5,895.

This isn't the PG line's first foray into PlayStation-themed collabs. In 2018, Nike also released the PG 2.5 x PlayStation, inspired by the original PS console.

