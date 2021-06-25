In Valenzuela, Nike Factory Store is opening its biggest branch yet

NIKE Factory Store, home of stellar Swoosh deals — including frequent buy one-take one sales — is ready to cut the ribbon on its largest store yet.

That’s big words coming from a store that’s never been afraid to go big. Its Malolos, Bulacan store, which opened late last year, already clocked in at 549 square meters. But this new location supposedly one-ups it, though the brand has yet to reveal the floor size of this new branch.

The newest NFS is located at NLEX Drive&Dine in Valenzuela. The exact address is at KM 17, Southbound NLEX, Barrio Canumay.

On its Instagram page, the brand has been teasing the big Swoosh of its frontage. We have contacted the brand to request details of what we can see inside, but while waiting for their reply, check out this bird eye view of the facility.

The store will open on June 26. "Stay tuned for special releases on our opening day," said NFS PH on Facebook. We would like to remind everyone heading to the location to keep those face masks and face shields on, maintain social distancing, cooperate with the staff, and follow all health protocols.

Other NFS stores are located at NLEX Pampanga, SLEX Mamplasan, Paseo Outlets in Laguna, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde in Cebu, Xentro Mall in Antipolo, Savano Park at San Jose del Monte, and The Cabanas at Malolos.

