Check out the sneakers that LeBron will be wearing at All-Star Weekend

ALL-STAR Weekend will kick off a week after Valentine’s, but LeBron James’ kicks for the big weekend has hearts day written all over it, thanks to a candy-colored palette of mint, purple, yellow, and pink.

Called, variously, by sneaker news sites as the “Valentine’s Day” or the “All-Star” colorway, sources confirmed to Sole Collector that this will be part of Nike’s All-Star collection for 2022. A white upper forms the base for an interesting explosion of colors and details, including little cupids on the heel window, floral patterns on the outsoles and interior, and heart-shaped hangtags.

Sole Collector say that supply issues may cause a delay in the pair’s release. We’ll be keeping a close eye on official channels for a PH drop date.

LeBron 19 "All-Star"/"Valentine's Day", Price TBA

James will be captaining the Western All-Stars, composed of Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant, and Andrew Wiggins. Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray (replacing Draymond Green), Chris Paul, and Karl-Anthony Towns will make up the team’s reserves.

They’ll be matched up against the best of the East, nominally led by Kevin Durant, who is injured and cannot play. Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Trae Young make up the starters, while Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach Lavine, Khris Middleton, Fred VanVleet, and a recently called-up LaMelo Ball complete the roster.

