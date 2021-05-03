LOOK: June Mar Fajardo launches apparel line with these Kraken shirts

WITH his PBA return still uncertain, June Mar Fajardo is focusing his energy on a new career path: apparel mogul.

The Kraken just launched his own apparel line called, appropriately enough, Kraken Apparel.

The brand has a futuristic logo, with a blood-red ‘15’ — his jersey number — slotted into the ‘K’ of Kraken. It dropped two shirts for its initial salvo. The first is a classic olive-green tee with a varsity feel, while the second comes in black with a tougher, more urban vibe.

Both shirts retail for P799.

A Kraken snapback will soon become available. It comes in subdued gray, with Kraken Apparel’s ‘K’15 logo front and center above the brim.

Check out this shot of Fajardo rocking his own gear.

The website opened just this month at k15apparel.com, with a 15 percent off promo last weekend. You can also check out its Instagram page here.

