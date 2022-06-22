Sneaker Spotting

LOOK: Strap yourselves in, Zion 2 is incoming

by Lio Mangubat
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Jordan Brand

WHEN JORDAN Brand was designing the second signature shoe of Zion Williamson, it had two goals in mind — “a duality of design,” as the shoe brand called it.

To improve both its responsiveness and support, the designers did a heel-to-toe overhaul of the sneaker. For example, the full-length Air Strobel has been shifted to cover just the heel, which meant that they could pack in 20 percent more Air Zoom in the forefoot. The result? “[A] smoother, more comfortable landing on the heel following an explosive dunk.”

Another big change? A forefoot strap.

Take a look at the Jordan Zion 2 “Voodoo” colorway, which will release in North America today, June 22.

    Jordan Zion 2 "Voodoo", Philippine price TBA

    Jordan Brand Zion 2

    Jordan Brand Zion 2

    Then there’s the “Hope Diamond” colorway, out in NA on June 30.

    Jordan Zion 2 "Hope Diamond", Philippine price TBA

    Jordan Brand Zion 2

    Jordan Brand Zion 2

    “Aesthetically, the Jordan Zion 2 marries its game-changing tech to a throwback look honoring otherworldly athletes and Nike icons of the ’80s and ’90s,” said Jordan Brand.

    We have asked Philippine representatives from Jordan Brand for any local release date and price, and will update the story when we hear back. The Zion 1 retailed for P6,445.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
