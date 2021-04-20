LOOK: Jordan Brand officially reveals the Zion 1

AFTER a season of wearing Air Jordan 35s, Zion Williamson is ready to reveal his own line of signature shoes.

Take a look at Jordan Brand’s Zion 1.

The signature shoe will first launch in a Black/White colorway.

It’s got an immediately arresting design. A razor-sharp triangle on the forefoot resolves itself into a distinctive ‘Z’ line running across the lateral side of each sneaker, unifying the design across the four wild colorways that have been released so far.

That design element was one of Williamson’s big asks from the design labs over at Nike. “I remember, I told them, ‘If somebody walks into a store, I want them to know it’s my shoe.’ So, for me, it’s about the ‘Z,’” he told The Undefeated’s Aaron Dodson.

Three other colorways were revealed: the purple ‘ZNA’, the psychedelic ‘Noah’, and the bright ‘Marion’.

In terms of performance, expect a full-length Air Strobel cushioning system, which you can also find in Nike’s latest PGs and KDs. Air Zoom cushioning, meanwhile, anchors the forefoot.

The 20-year-old Pelicans forward is tied with Carmelo Anthony as the two youngest players to receive their own signature shoes with Jordan Brand.

According to The Undefeated’s Aaron Dodson, Zion will debut the shoes in the upcoming Pelicans-Nets matchup.

The shoes will drop on April 23.

Spin.ph has reached out to Philippine Nike representatives to find out the local release date and price.