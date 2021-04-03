LOOK: Jordan Brand drops sneak peek of 12 new colorways

CHECK OUT your newest grails.

Jordan Brand just revealed its entire Summer 2021 lineup, featuring a clutch of hot new colorways for its most popular silhouette, the AJ1s. But the 3, 4, 6, 7, 11, and 12 also get a little love. The Air Jordan 7, in particular, will re-release the “Flint” colorway, which hasn’t been seen since 2006.

The drops are coming in hot starting today, with the AJ12 Low “Easter”, and continue all the way to the end of June.

Scroll through the gallery below. It’s arranged in order of release. Let us know in the comments which ones you’re looking forward to cop!

Air Jordan 12 Low “Easter”. Release: April 3. Price: $200 (around P9,710)

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Hyper Royal”. Release: April 17. Price: $170 (around P8,250)

Air Jordan 11 Low “Legend Blue”. Release: April 24. Price: $185 (around P8,980)

Continue reading below ↓

Air Jordan 7 “Flint”. Release: May 1. Price: $190 (around P9,225)

Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint”. Release: May 1. Price: $190 (around P9,225)

Continue reading below ↓

Air Jordan 11 Low “Citrus” (Women’s). Release: May 1. Price: Not yet announced

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shadow 2.0”. Release: May 15. Price: $170 (around P8,250)

Continue reading below ↓

Air Jordan 3 “Rust Pink” (Women’s). Release: May 28. Price: $190 (around P9,225)

Air Jordan 4 “White Oreo”. Release: May 29. Price: $190 (around P9,225)

Continue reading below ↓

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Purple”. Release: June 3. Price: $170 (around P8,250)

Air Jordan 6 “Electric Green”. Release: June 5. Price: $190 (around P9,225)

Continue reading below ↓

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Light Fusion Red”. Release: June 21. Price: $170 (around P8,250)



