LOOK: Converse kicks gets the ‘Space Jam’ treatment

WHILE Space Jam: A New Legacy got a tie-in performance shoe with the reveal of the LeBron XIX, Nike subsidiary Converse is also rolling out a line of lifestyle kicks with Tune Squad branding.

The highlight is likely this Chuck 70 with concentric rings, radiating out of the Converse patch. On the laterals is a ‘6’ patch to represent Tune Squad member (and LA Laker) LeBron James, and, on the other side, the actual Tune Squad logo itself.

Check out pics of these Converse Space Jam Chuck 70s.

Another take on the Chuck 70 features a basic black upper with Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian, and Taz. Circuit board designs — reflecting the movie’s story where LeBron James is threatened by an artificial intelligence played by Don Cheadle — criss-cross throughout the upper.

These Chuck 70s are part of Nike’s ‘A New Legacy Pack’, which encompasses a wide range of footwear and apparel. Space Jam-themed versions of the LeBron 18 Low, as well as a Lola Bunny-themed Converse Pro Leather, will be available.

Nike Philippines tells us that Nike-branded Space Jam merch will be available in the official Nike app, which just launched in the country this week.

For the Converse Space Jam kicks, we'll check in with Converse for local prices and availability.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, will land in theaters globally on July 16, and streaming service HBO Max a month after.

