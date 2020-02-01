LOOK at all the Kobe shoes LeBron James wore on LA tribute night

ON an emotional night that saw the Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to its late legend Kob Bryant, LeBron James put his best foot forward.

Ditching his best-selling LeBron shoes, the NBA superstar wore some iconic Nike Kobe shoes on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time) when the Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center.

James wore the Nike Kobe 1, in the same colorway that Bryant had on the night he scored a career-best 81 points, during the poignant pre-game ceremonies and the early part of the match against the Blazers.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP

Later, he switched to the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Big Stage” before finishing the game in his trademark Nike LeBron 17s.

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP



It wasn't only LeBron who wore Kobes to the game.

The entire Lakers coaching staff led by Frank Vogel wore Kobe shoes on the bench. Even LeBron's partner Anthony Davis was in the unreleased Nike Kobe Protro 'Kay Yow.'

Look:



