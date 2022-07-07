LOOK: Air Jordan 37 is packed with new tech for high-flying jumpers

A WHOLE raft of new tech underpins the latest edition of the Air Jordans, and in the first official reveal, the brand is promising that the AJ37 is “a top-to-bottom performance system for flight.”

Nike’s Sports Research Lab — located at the top floor of their swanky LeBron James Innovation Center — paid special attention to how basketball players jump, and engineered the newest Air Jordan around these players’ flight mechanics. Designers deployed a new foam called Formula 23 on the heel. Encased in a TPU mold, it will act as “crash-landing pad” for even the most thunderous of landings. Then, they double stacked a Zoom Air strobel unit on the forefoot to get even more pop during the launching phase.

Finally, they ditched the Eclipse Plate that’s been present since the AJ34s, and inserted a carbon fiber midfoot shank. The brand claims that it will help facilitate the jumping-off motion as you shift from the heel through the midfoot.

Continue reading below ↓

Air Jordan 37, Philippine price TBA





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos





Continue reading below ↓





On the uppers, a new yarn called Arkema wraps around your foot, with reinforced tooling that is deliberately modeled after sandal straps, ankle tape, and even the panels of the Air Jordan 7.

“This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need [...] it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design,” said Jordan Brand in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

The Air Jordan 37 will be released globally this September in the "Beyond Borders" colorway. A second colorway, "Hare", will come out later. We’ll publish details on the Philippine price and release date as soon as we get them.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.