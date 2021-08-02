LOOK: Adidas repackages 85 shoes across 17 sports into 1 gigantic Tokyo Collection

SAY HELLO to a hot sports summer.

Despite the torrential rains lashing the country right now, it’s been sizzling in Tokyo at the moment, as the Olympic Summer Games moves into its final week amid the humid Japanese weather.

To celebrate the ongoing Olympics, adidas has released its “Tokyo Collection” — essentially a “greatest hits” repackaging of already released colorways, now united under a marketing banner that celebrates the ongoing global competition.

“It’s our belief that sport encourages healthy competition, seeing individuals doing incredible, history-making things. With a single footwear collection, we wanted to bring to life this notion and play with a sense of a fresh beginning, whilst also celebrating the past,” said Liz Callow, senior director of color, trend, and materials for the global apparel giant.

What all shoes — composed of 85 pairs across 17 sports (from basketball’s Harden Vol. 5 to sport climbing’s Hi-Angle) — have in common is the red detailing across a black or white colorway.





Some of the shoes in the Tokyo Collection are even currently being worn by Olympians. Check out the Avanti spikes on runner Agnes Jebet Tirop (left) in the 5,000-meter event.





Highlights in the collection include the adizero Adios Pro 2, the 4DFWD, and the UltraBoost 21 for running; the Harden Vol. 5 for basketball; the Tyshawn for skate; the Barricade for tennis; and the Hi-Angle for sport climbing.

What's in the Tokyo collection in adidas PH's website?

In the adidas PH website, only the UltraBoost 21, the UltraBoost 20, the Boston 10, the Boston 9, the Adizero Takumi Sen 7 Tokyo, the Adizero Adios Pro 2.0, the Adizero Prime X, the 4DFWD, the 3D Run 1.0, the Supernova Tokyo, the Harden Vol. 5 Tokyo, the N3xt L3v3l Futurenatural Tokyo, the Dame 6, the ZG21 golf shoes, and the Adilette Aqua Slides were included in the local Tokyo Collection page.

A slew of apparel also joins these shoes on the site.

Check out adidas.com.ph/tokyo_collection for more details.

