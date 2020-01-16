LOOK: 10 best adidas sneakers for 20% off (and more) in Commonwealth's end of season sale

If you need to get your Three Stripes fix, the Commonwealth end-of-seasons sale is still running at full tilt. The good thing about it is that you can shop online, so you can do your window shopping while trying to pretend to do some office work.

If you’re a fan of adidas, there’s a good chance you’ll find something to like among Commonwealth’s virtual racks. And those discounts — sometimes hitting up to 40% off — will make it hard to say no. But act fast. Some stocks just might sell out if you wait too long.

The sale will end on January 26. You can view all (and shop for) all items on sale here.





Consortium x Have A Good Time Superstar 80s

P4,150 (from P8,300)

A fun and fresh collab between the three stripes and a Japanese fashion house.

Marathon X 5923

P4,200 (from P7,000)

One of adidas’ first running shoes gets a snazzy re-release with modern-day tech.

Consortium ZX 4000

P3,900 (from P6,500)

Another classic running shoe, updated for a new generation (and under the Consortium brand).

Nite Jogger 3M

P5,250 (from P7,500)

This unlikely collab (with, yes, the scotch tape manufacturer) resulted in this awesome looker.

Sobakov

P4,200 (from P7,000)

Those curved stripes definitely mean business.

Consortium Torsion TRDC

P6,160 (from P7,700)

An underrated adidas silhouette makes a smashing comeback.

Consortium LXCON 94

P6,400 (from P8,000)

A modern-day reworking of a 90s running shoe — in a style that’s now fashionably up to date.

Consortium x Bristol Studio Crazy BYW 2

P7,920 (from P9,900)

Stylish and rich in a relaxing cream colorway, this pair is all kinds of elegant.

Supercourt RX

P6,000 (from P7,500)

This is a classy pair that takes inspiration from the Three Stripes’ long heritage of tennis kicks.

NMD_R1 Primeknit

P7,000 (from P10,000)

A streetwear legend — which can now be yours at 30% off.