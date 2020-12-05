This local streetwear brand anchors its designs on earth-friendly causes

CURIOUS about this clothing worn by the likes of Sisi Rondina, Dave Ildefonso, Myla Pablo, Carmela Tunay, and Genesis Redido?

It's got the Gen Z, vaporwave-meets-skateboarder aesthetic down pat, but tuned to more relevant message that goes beyond mere street style.

PHOTO: Courtesy of AUG3

This is how the creators of the local streetwear group, AUG3 clothing, anchored their brand. Every shirt design is rooted in their environmental advocacy — a message that resonated with the athletes.

"We jumped in the hype of the evolving street style in the country, but we wanted to stand for something essential. And that's when we though of the elements of nature," Abigail Palisoc, founder, told SPIN Life. "We want to use this platform to build a community of people who are very much aware of their environment."

PHOTO: Courtesy of AUG3

Forests, mythical forest creatures, celestial bodies, chemical radiation, and even dilemmas like oil spills are among the influences behind AUG3's signature shirt designs. Each tee comes with a descriptive small placard, wallet-sized, with a message that explains the design, and hopefully educates the buyer, as well.

PHOTO: Courtesy of AUG3

This way, 19-year-old Palisoc and her team believes that they could shed more light on these issues in a way that will be better embraced by today's youth.

"We wanted to make bringing awareness cool, through wearing them so that when people get curious about the design, they find out what's behind it," she said.

Though it was technically launched August 2019, AUG3 clothing went through a complete overhaul during the lockdown.

PHOTO: Courtesy of AUG3

They've grown into a team of ten people. And now, Palisoc wants their small, independent streetwear brand to make an even bigger impact.

"Right now we're focusing on building the brand, but when it gets bigger, we're planning to partner with charities that support our advocacies so we could begin with concrete actions to help the environment," she continued.

